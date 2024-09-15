NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
Brooklyn Nets
Best starting 5: Jason Kidd, Drazen Petrovic, Vince Carter, Buck Williams, Derrick Coleman
Looking at the Nets franchise, there's an argument to be made that they haven't been in a better place in recent years than they were during the Jason Kidd era. That's the biggest reason why I have to include him on this list. His numbers may not blow anyone out of the water, but he helped lead the Nets to back-to-back NBA Finals during his time with the team; they've not made the conference finals since. Drazen Petrovic gets the nod at the starting shooting guard position because of how productive and dynamic he was during his time with the team.
His career was unfortunately cut short and who knows what his future held with the team if he didn't tragically pass away after the 1992-93 season. Vince Carter gets on this list and I can't imagine there would be any objections here. Carter had some of the best seasons of his career with the Nets.
Rounding out the frontcourt for the Nets' all-time starting 5 is Buck Williams and Derrick Coleman who don't get nearly the recognition they deserve for how good they were during their stint with the franchise.