NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
Washington Wizards
Best starting 5: Gilbert Arenas, Bradley Beal, Antawn Jamison, Elvin Hayes, Walt Bellamy
Even though the Washington Wizards have only won one NBA Championship, they do have a storied history. Believe it or not, Gilbert Arenas probably belongs atop the list of point guards in franchise history. Because of how his tenure with the Wizards ended, it's easy to forget just how good Arenas was on the offensive end of the floor. But he deserves his flowers as a truly electric player for the franchise. At shooting guard, because of his extended production, Bradley Beal has to get the nod at the shooting guard position. Beal is the career leader in 3-point attempts and makes for the Wizards.
Antwan Jamison doesn't nearly get the credit he deserves for how quality of a player he was during his six seasons with the team. Jamison, at his peak, was averaged 20-plus points and nearly nine rebounds per game.
In the frontcourt, Elvin Hayes, the franchises all-time leading scorer, and Walt Bellamy get the start for the Wizards.