NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
Charlotte Hornets
Best starting 5: Dell Curry, Kemba Walker, Glen Rice, Larry Johnson, Alonzo Mourning
Believe it or not, the Charlotte Hornets are one of the youngest franchises in the NBA. Having been established in 1988, most of these players are of the not-so-distant past. We start in the backcourt with the beloved Kemba Walker who managed to change the franchise's losing culture momentarily during his time with the team. Even though they only managed to make the playoffs twice in eight years, he did bring an entirely different level of intrigue to the team. Dell Curry also gets the nod as a player who doesn't get his full credit for how ahead of his time he was.
Glen Rice had three All-Star appearances with Charlotte and was one of the highest scorers in the league. He deserves to be on this list even though he only played three seasons with the club. The same could be said about Larry Johnson, who averaged 20 points and nine rebounds over five seasons in Charlotte.
Then, there's Alonzo Mourning. Zo began his career in Charlotte, in which he made two All-Star teams and averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks per game with the team.