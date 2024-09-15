NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
Chicago Bulls
Best starting 5: Derrick Rose, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Joakim Noah, Artis Gilmore
Of course, you can't begin to craft an all-time starting lineup list for the Chicago Bulls without the inclusion of both Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. They may not be seeing eye to eye these days but in the 1990s, Jordan and Pippen were the most dynamic duo the league had ever seen, winning six NBA Championships in Chicago during their time together.
After the Jordan era, many believed that Derrick Rose was the savior the franchise needed. And it did seem that was as he won the NBA's Rookie of the Year award, was named to three All-Star teams, and then won the NBA MVP before injuries took a toll on his career. Rose will end up being one of the bigger "what if" stories in NBA history.
In the frontcourt, there could be some controversy with the inclusion of both Joakim Noah and Artis Gilmore. But we are in the positionless basketball era, so I'm going to believe that a frontcourt of Noah and Gilmore could be plausible. Noah doesn't get the credit he deserves for being the heart and soul for the Bulls during the 2010s. Gilmore is also a player who was dominant during his stints in Chicago. Both deserve a spot on this list.