NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
Cleveland Cavaliers
Best starting 5: Mark Price, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Kevin Love, Brad Daugherty
Admittedly, the Cleveland Cavaliers don't have a perfectly fitting all-time starting 5 but they do have a talented one. It starts with Mark Price and Kyrie Irving in the backcourt. It would be considered an undersized tandem but it would be an electric one. Price would bring the playmaking and Kyrie would bring the scoring. At the small forward position, you have to include LeBron James who is the best player in franchise history and may possibly go down as the best player in NBA history. There should be no arguments about LeBron. He was amazing through the first part of his career with the team and then returned to help deliver them an NBA Championship.
It may sound odd but Kevin Love very much deserves a spot on this list. He played nine seasons with the team and is actually in the top 10 in career scoring for the Cavaliers. He was also part of that championship team in 2016.
At the center position, you have to include Brad Daugherty as the starter. There was one other worthy big man that had an argument to be included on this list but when you look at the contributions and how dominant of a player Daugherty was, he has to be the pick.