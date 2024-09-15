NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
Dallas Mavericks
Best starting 5: Luka Doncic, Michael Finley, Mark Aguirre, Jamal Mashburn, Dirk Nowitzki
Looking back at the Dallas Mavericks, they have one of the most impressive all-time starting 5s in their history. Projecting forward, we have to begin with Luka Doncic. It appears he's going to be one of the best players in the history of the game and, hopefully, in franchise history too. At the shooting guard position, I decided it was only right to give Michael Finley some love. There are times when he doesn't get the full credit he deserves for just how good of a running mate he was for the team during the late 1990s and early 2000s. It was a shame he wasn't able to win a championship with the team during his playing career.
Mark Aguirre is a worthy selection at the small forward position as he was truly an electric scorer during his eight seasons with the team. Jamal Mashburn on this list may be a bit controversial but it was difficult to find another big. During his short time with the Mavs, Mashburn was a standout player for the team.
And finally, you can't create this list without the inclusion of Dirk Nowitzki. He is the Dallas Mavericks and punctuated his Hall of Fame career with the team by delivering a championship in 2011.