NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
Denver Nuggets
Best starting 5: David Thompson, Alex English, Carmelo Anthony, Antonio McDyess, Nikola Jokic
For the Denver Nuggets, you can't start talking about their history without David Thompson. He was a player who was a bit ahead of his time, being an electric scorer for the franchise during the late 1970s and early 80s. Alex English has played the most games in franchise history as a member of the Nuggets and is the all-time leading scorer for the franchise. He very much deserves a spot on this list of all-time Nuggets. In addition, we have to include Antonio McDyess who had an excellent start to his career with the Nuggets. It was injuries that derailed his NBA career and you can't help what would've happened had it not been for the injuries.
In the modern-day era, there are two players that deserve a spot on this list for the Nuggets. First, it's Carmelo Anthony. Even though he only played six years in Denver, he certainly helped change the culture of the franchise. When healthy and in his prime, Melo was one of the most dynamic scorers in the league.
The last addition to this list is Nikola Jokic. He's on pace to become the best player in franchise history and helped lead the Nuggets to their first championship a couple of seasons ago.