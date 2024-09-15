NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
Detroit Pistons
Best starting 5: Isiah Thomas, Chauncey Billups, Joe Dumars, Dennis Rodman, Bob Lanier
I kind of cheated in terms of building out the Detroit Pistons' all-time starting 5 here but I had to go with a three-guard lineup. And it's not just a three-guard lineup, it's an extremely small three-guard lineup. Nevertheless, I believe there is a worthy argument for my selections. First off, you can't go wrong with Isiah Thomas. He helped establish the "bad boy" culture for the Pistons in the 1980s which would lead to two NBA Championships and three straight NBA Finals appearances. Joe Dumars was also a part of some of those teams, which he gets the nod as well.
Then as the third guard in this starting 5, I decided to include Chauncey Billups. This could be a cop-out selection but considering how important he was to the franchise, I had to include him on this list. As the Pistons searched for an identity, it was the acquisition of Billups that helped get the franchise back on the right track. He would also help lead the team to their first NBA Championship since 1990.
Dennis Rodman and Bob Lanier take the power forward and center positions for the all-time Pistons as two players who certainly deserve their flowers.