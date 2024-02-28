NBA Play-In Tournament Bracket: How the playoff picture looks heading into stretch run
Updating the NBA Play-In Tournament bracket and projects as the stretch run begins across the league.
Less than two months away from the start of the postseason, we check in to see how the NBA Play-In Tournament bracket is shaping.
With roughly six weeks remaining before the end of the regular season and the start of the NBA Playoffs, the intrigue surrounding which teams will qualify for the Play-In Tournament is only going to grow more and more. Especially considering how close the races are in both conferences at the moment.
In the Eastern Conference, only two games separate the 4th and the 8th seeds. Similarly in the Western Conference, only four games separate the 5th and the 10th seeds. In short, the race to avoid the Play-In Tournament in both conferences is going to be fierce.
The Play-In Tournament rules and bracket
The 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament is set to take place April 16-19. The 7-10 seeds in each conference will participate as they play for the final two playoff seeds. The 7-8 seeds will play in the first game and the winner of it will be named the 7th seed. The 9-10 seeds will then play and the loser will effectively be eliminated, with the winner of that matchup playing the loser of the 7-8 matchup to determine which team will be named the 8th seed.
Once the 7th and 8th seeds for each side are determined, it will make way for the official start of the playoffs. As we inch closer and closer to the NBA Play-In Tournament, let's take a look at where the bracket stands in each conference at the moment.