NBA Playoffs: 1 Crucial series-changing X-Factor for every playoff team
Predicting 1 series-changing x-factor for every team heading into the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Playoffs X-Factor: Jalen Williams
As one of the most unproven teams in this year's NBA playoffs, there are naturally going to be many people who are going to doubt the Oklahoma City Thunder, even though they sit as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference heading into the postseason. The big question for the Thunder is whether they can translate their regular-season success into postseason success. If they are able to do so, I can help I wonder how much of a role Jalen Williams is going to have to play for this team.
Already considered the second-best player on this team, there's a chance that Williams ends up having a pretty big coming-out party in this year's postseason run. If the Thunder are going to make a deep run, Williams is going to have to emerge as a pretty big x-factor for the team.
Even though all the attention surrounding the Thunder centers around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and rightfully so, Williams is one of the best No. 2 options in the league and I imagine we're going to see that on the biggest stage as the Thunder embark on their postseason run. Williams may not be a household name at the moment, but that likely changes after this year's playoff run.