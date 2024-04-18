NBA Playoffs: 1 Crucial series-changing X-Factor for every playoff team
Predicting 1 series-changing x-factor for every team heading into the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Playoffs X-Factor: Naz Reid
The Minnesota Timberwolves managed to finish as a top-three seed in the Western Conference standings heading into the NBA playoffs. Even though they have a tough draw in the first round as they prepare to take on the Phoenix Suns, this is a team that has the opportunity to send a message to the league to say that they have arrived as not just a young talented team, but as a young talented contender.
In the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns over the last few weeks of the season, Naz Reid is a player who stepped in a big way to help the team not miss a beat down the stretch. If Reid can carry that momentum into the playoffs, there's no question that he could emerge as somewhat of an x-factor for the Wolves heading into the first-round series against the Suns.
And if the Wolves are going to not only beat the talented Suns, led by Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker, but also make a deep run after that, they're going to need every one of their difference-makers playing at a very high level. That includes Reid as KAT plays his way back into form.