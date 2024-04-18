NBA Playoffs: 1 Crucial series-changing X-Factor for every playoff team
Predicting 1 series-changing x-factor for every team heading into the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Playoffs X-Factor: Buddy Hield
Heading into the NBA Playoffs, the overwhelming expectation is that the Philadelphia 76ers are going to be one of the most dangerous teams in the Eastern Conference. While being healthy is going to play a big part in that belief, another part of that revolves around the Sixers' improved supporting cast. One player that could emerge as a potential x-factor for the Sixers heading into the postseason is Buddy Hield. Even though the acquisition of Hield hasn't exactly paid off as perhaps Philadelphia hoped it would, he's still one of those lightning offensive players that can go off on any given night.
And that's a dangerous weapon for the Sixers to have in their back pocket heading into their postseason run. Sure, the Sixers are going to be fueled by what Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are able to do. A dangerous offensive player such as Hield gives this team a larger margin for error.
Hield is the type of player that can go off on any given night and take over a game on his own. With that level of x-factor heading into their first-round playoff series, it's easy to see how Hield could be a game-changer for the Sixers.