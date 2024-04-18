NBA Playoffs: 1 Crucial series-changing X-Factor for every playoff team
Predicting 1 series-changing x-factor for every team heading into the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
Phoenix Suns
NBA Playoffs X-Factor: Grayson Allen
On paper, there's an argument to be made that the Phoenix Suns are the most dangerous lower-seeded team heading into the start of the NBA Playoffs. With Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, assuming they can remain healthy, it's easy to see why the Minnesota Timberwolves are going to have their hands full in this first-round series. However, if the Suns are going to pull off the upset over the Wolves, who have the best defense in the league, they're likely going to need one other player to step up in a big way.
Heading into this first-round series, Grayson Allen could be considered that potential x-factor for the Suns. After the team's big 3, it's been Allen who has shown the consistency and difference-making ability to suggest that he's going to play a big role in the team's success heading into the postseason.
For the Suns, everything starts with KD, Booker, and Beal. However, Allen could be that one contributor that helps put this team over the top in a potential seven-game series.