NBA Playoffs: 1 Crucial series-changing X-Factor for every playoff team
Predicting 1 series-changing x-factor for every team heading into the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
Chicago Bulls
NBA Playoffs X-Factor: Coby White
Coby White has emerged as one of the better players on the Chicago Bulls roster. However, he may not be a player that many casual fans know heading into the NBA Playoffs. As the Bulls try to punch their tickets to the final Eastern Conference playoff field, White is a player that could make all the difference as an x-factor for the team. Sure, DeMar DeRozan is likely to get all the attention. But White may be the player on the team that ends up powering this team into the 8th seed in the East.
Miami Heat
NBA Playoffs X-Factor: Jamie Jaquez Jr.
One potential x-factor that could arise for Miami heading into the start of the NBA Playoffs is rookie Jamie Jaquez Jr. Even though he began to fade down the stretch, likely hitting a rookie wall, this is a player who could play a huge role for the team in a potential series. As a player who can defend, pass, score, and fill whatever role the Heat needs on any given night, Jaquez could play an important factor in the team's potential success.
If the Heat gets Jaquez from the first half of the season, there's no question he could end up being a huge difference-maker in the playoffs.