NBA Playoffs: 1 Crucial series-changing X-Factor for every playoff team
Predicting 1 series-changing x-factor for every team heading into the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Playoffs X-Factor: Max Strus
Looking back at the Cleveland Cavaliers' struggle in their first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks last season, one of the big reasons why the Cavs were outmatched had to do with their lack of an additional wing threat. Even though Max Strus isn't the defensive presence that perhaps the Cavs would ideally want on the wing heading into the playoffs, he does bring a certain threat on the offensive end that the team simply didn't have last year.
Heading into the Cavs' first-round series against the Orlando Magic, Strus could emerge as a real difference-maker and x-factor for the team. Especially if Strus can get hot from distance, he's the type of player who can change the course of a game at any given moment. If the Cavs are going to win their first-round series against the Magic, Strus is likely going to play some sort of role in that success.
With as much pressure as the Cavs have on their shoulders heading into this playoff run, Strus is exactly the type of experienced playoff performer that they should want on their team.