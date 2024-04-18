NBA Playoffs: 1 Crucial series-changing X-Factor for every playoff team
Predicting 1 series-changing x-factor for every team heading into the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
Orlando Magic
NBA Playoffs X-Factor: Jonathan Isaac
The Orlando Magic have been one of the better stories to come out of the Eastern Conference this season. There weren't many expecting the Magic to be a playoff team this season, much less finishing as the fifth seed in the East standings. Nevertheless, this team has some real talents and one that could potentially create some problems in their first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
One player who could emerge as an x-factor for the Magic is Jonathan Isaac. When it comes to the Magic, you generally know what you'll get from Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. But if a player like Isaac, who has admittedly been up and down all throughout the season, could emerge as a consistent contributor in the series, there's no question that he could create some real headaches for the Cavaliers.
Isaac is one of the best defensive defenders in the NBA and could end up playing a huge role against a player such as Evan Mobley. Even though Isaac doesn't normally play huge minutes for the Magic, he could be a secret weapon in the team's back pocket heading into this first-round series.