NBA Playoffs: 1 Crucial series-changing X-Factor for every playoff team
Predicting 1 series-changing x-factor for every team heading into the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
Indiana Pacers
NBA Playoffs X-Factor: T.J. McConnell
The Indiana Pacers head into the NBA playoffs as one of the more overlooked teams in the Eastern Conference. Heading into their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, I don't think there are many that are penciling in the Pacers to make much noise. Of course, all of that can change if Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't healthy and ready to go. However, taking that variable aside, there is one player who could emerge as a true x-factor for the Pacers in this series.
Because of the matchup with Damian Lillard, I can't help but wonder if T.J. McConnell can emerge as somewhat of a difference-maker for the Pacers. As a player with plenty of experience and one who can give Lillard at least some problems defensively (or at the very least be a pest) while also making him work on the offensive end, it's easy to see why McConnell could see an increase in minutes heading into the series.
The Pacers don't have a ton of experience heading into the NBA Playoffs and that's also where having a veteran player like McConnell can be of assistance as well.