NBA Playoffs: 1 Crucial series-changing X-Factor for every playoff team
Predicting 1 series-changing x-factor for every team heading into the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
LA Clippers
NBA Playoffs X-Factor: Russell Westbrook
From all indications, it seems as though the LA Clippers have managed to play their way out of a second-half-of-the-season slump. Whether or not that ends up being completely true remains to be seen, and that will ultimately be tested by a difficult first-round matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.
If the Clippers are going to be successful in the first round of the playoffs, they're going to need huge contributions from their core of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden. However, if there is one potential series-changing x-factor on this roster that could potentially play a big role for the team heading into the postseason, it's Russell Westbrook.
As one of the better bench players in the league, Westbrook could provide some real value to the Clippers come playoff time. Westbrook knows how to rise to the occasion and could still have a big playoff moment or two left in his tank. Having Westbrook come off the bench for the Clippers could prove to be a valuable asset for the team, especially heading into this first-round playoff series against the Mavs.