NBA Playoffs: Ranking 7 possible first-round playoff series that would be must-see
It's not too early to begin to take a look at a few possiblel first-round NBA playoff matchups.
Looking ahead to the NBA Playoffs, we rank seven possible first-round playoff matchups that would be considered must-see.
Less than three weeks before the start of the postseason, the intrigue and hype surrounding it is naturally going to grow. While there is still much that needs to be settled in the regular season, it's also not entirely too early to start thinking about the potential matchups that could come to fruition in the NBA Playoffs.
As we inch closer and closer to the start of the NBA postseason, we rank the seven possible first-round matchups that would offer the most intrigue.
Honorable mentions (NBA Play-In Tournament matchups):
(7) Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8) - In what is looking more and more like the most plausible 7-8 NBA Play-In Tournament matchup in the Eastern Conference, a battle between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers could be exactly what the fans need as an appetizer to the start of the NBA Playoffs. It'd be an even better matchup if both teams are able to enter the postseason with a full bill of health.
(9) Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors (10) - Out in the Western Conference, there's a very real chance that the 9-10 NBA Play-In Tournament matchup ends up featuring the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. Even in a one-game sample, this is the type of Play-In game that would draw plenty of attention.