NBA Playoffs: Ranking 7 possible first-round playoff series that would be must-see
It's not too early to begin to take a look at a few possiblel first-round NBA playoff matchups.
(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers (8)
The young Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the best stories in the NBA. It would only make sense for them to meet the battled-tested veteran Los Angeles Lakers in the first round as they attempt to establish themselves as a real contender in the Western Conference. On paper, the Thunder may be a bit overmatched. But with how they've played this season, it'd be difficult to not think that the Thunder would - or should - be the favorites.
As Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to cement himself as an emerging superstar, the playoffs will be the ultimate test for him. The postseason stage is when stars become superstars. It's where legends are made. Going up against LeBron James and Anthony Davis, I'm not sure what more SGA would want to prove that he's ready to hang with the best of the best on the league's biggest stage.
To add to the storylines, Gilbert Arenas predicted that the Lakers would "smack" the Thunder in a potential first-round playoff series. There's only one way to find out. If they were to meet in a first-round series, there would be so many different storylines to follow.