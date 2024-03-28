NBA Playoffs: Ranking 7 possible first-round playoff series that would be must-see
It's not too early to begin to take a look at a few possiblel first-round NBA playoff matchups.
(2) Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat (7)
In the Eastern Conference, there's a chance that we get to see a rematch of last year's first-round NBA playoff matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. Even though some of the faces are different, especially on the side of the Bucks, this is a series that carries plenty of intrigue because of the revenge factor that is likely going into play when these two teams take the floor.
Plus, you can't help but also think of the offseason chaos that took place surrounding Damian Lillard. The Miami Heat were thought to be the favorite to land Lillard during the summer until the Bucks came out of nowhere and stole him from their grips. That has to be in the back of the mind of the Heat heading into this potential first-round series.
In this first-round playoff series, the Bucks will be looking to stick it to the Heat once again and get a bit of revenge after what transpired in last year's first-round playoff series between these two teams. The Heat could also have some big long-term questions they'll need to answer if they lose in the first round.