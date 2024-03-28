NBA Playoffs: Ranking 7 possible first-round playoff series that would be must-see
It's not too early to begin to take a look at a few possiblel first-round NBA playoff matchups.
(2) Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns (7)
When it comes to flat-out talent, if the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns were to meet in an opening-round NBA playoff series, it would drop massive ratings. On one hand, you have the defending champion Denver Nuggets looking to start their bid to repeat on the right foot. On the other, you have a Suns team that is incredibly talented, but for one reason another has consistently left much to be desired throughout this season.
If both teams are healthy, this is the type of first-round matchup that would be must-see TV. The Suns have one of the most dynamic offensive duos in Kevin Durant and Devin Booker and one of the most underrated third options in the league in Bradley Beal. The Nuggets have the best player in the league and possible NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the best supporting cast in the Western Conference.
The Nuggets would likely be favored in this first-round matchup, but it wouldn't be all that surprising if the Suns made life incredibly difficult for the defending champions in this series.