NBA Playoffs: Ranking 7 possible first-round playoff series that would be must-see
It's not too early to begin to take a look at a few possiblel first-round NBA playoff matchups.
(4) LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks (5)
When it comes to purely star power, a first-round matchup between the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks could provide exactly what the NBA fan base wants in a postseason series. Led by Kawhi Leonard, Paul, George, and James Harden, the Clippers will essentially be paying for their future against one of the most dynamic offensive duos in the NBA in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
I'm not sure how evenly matched the Clippers and Mavericks would be in the first-round playoffs series, but there's no question this is the type of pairing that would provide plenty of intrigue. Aside from the on-court talent that would be pleasant to watch, there are plenty of off-the-court narratives that could also be written by what transpires in this matchup.
The Clippers very much need to answer the question of whether this core is good enough to lead the franchise to a championship. Considering they've been healthy for much of this season, there will be no excuses for this team heading into the playoffs. The same could be said about Kyrie and Luka in Dallas, who are trying to map out their own future.