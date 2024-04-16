NBA Playoffs: Ranking 8 hottest and most dangerous teams clicking at right time
Ranking the eight hottest and most dangerous teams that are clicking at the right time heading into the NBA Playoffs.
Now that the regular season is officially over and with the NBA Play-In Tournament about to be underway, the official start of the 2024 NBA Playoffs is clearly on the horizon. As 16 teams prepare to put their best foot forward in an attempt to win an NBA Championship, there are some teams that are in better positions than others to get the job done. Heading into the start of the NBA Playoffs, we rank the eight hottest and most dangerous teams that are playing their best basketball of the season at just the right time.
8. Golden State Warriors
It may seem a bit strange to see the Golden State Warriors on this list of the hottest and most dangerous teams in the NBA heading into the playoffs but with how well the team has played over the last three weeks, they're certainly going to be an outside threat. Since March 26, the Warriors are 10-2. Over that stretch, they've beaten four playoff teams as they solidified themselves as a Play-In Tournament team in the Western Conference.
Even though the Warriors have a huge hurdle to clear as they attempt to become the first 10th seed in Play-In Tournament history to qualify for the NBA Playoffs, if any team can do it, it's going to be the Warriors. As Golden State tries to salvage what has been an otherwise forgettable season, the Warriors head into the Play-In Tournament playing some of their best basketball of the year. Will it be enough? We shall see. At the very least, keep a pin on the Warriors.