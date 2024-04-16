NBA Playoffs: Ranking 8 hottest and most dangerous teams clicking at right time
Who are the hottest and most dangerous team heading into the 2024 NBA Playoffs?
5. New York Knicks
Since the mid-season acquisition of OG Anunoby, it's been a tale of two seasons for the New York Knicks. The Knicks are two very different teams when they're healthy and when they're not. When the Knicks are healthy, they have championship potential. When they're not, they're a below-average team. But as the Knicks have gotten more and more healthy down the stretch, they've begun to play their way back into championship form.
In their last 18 games, the Knicks are 13-5. They closed the season on a five-game winning streak, winning six of their last seven while beating two Eastern Conference contenders, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, over the last two weeks of the season. In short, the Knicks look ready to go for the start of the NBA Playoffs.
The big question for the Knicks is whether they can remain healthy enough to make a deep run in the Eastern Conference. For New York, that may be ultimately what their postseason chances come down to.