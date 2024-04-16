NBA Playoffs: Ranking 8 hottest and most dangerous teams clicking at right time
Who are the hottest and most dangerous team heading into the 2024 NBA Playoffs?
4. Philadelphia 76ers
To close the season, there's an argument to be made that the Philadelphia 76ers were the hottest team down the stretch. With the help of Joel Embiid, who made his return from a mid-season knee injury, the Sixers closed the season by winning eight games in a row. Even though it wasn't enough to climb out of a Play-In Tournament spot, the Sixers are a team that no one wants to face heading into the postseason. If the Sixers get by the Miami Heat in the first Play-In Tournament game, which is the expectation with how poorly the Heat has played of late, they're slated to take on the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
A first-round matchup between the Sixers and Knicks has the chance to be quite memorable as both teams have real potential to make a deep playoff run. The winner of this first-round series could end up being the biggest threat to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.
With Embiid healthy and Tyrese Maxey playing at a high level, the Sixers will have the chance to be this year's version of last year's Miami Heat. The question is, how deep of a run can they make?