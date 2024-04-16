NBA Playoffs: Ranking 8 hottest and most dangerous teams clicking at right time
Who are the hottest and most dangerous team heading into the 2024 NBA Playoffs?
3. Oklahoma City Thunder
For those waiting for the Oklahoma City Thunder to fade down the Western Conference standings this season, that never came. In fact, after using a few games to rest some of their starters, the Thunder used the last few games of the season to bounce back and get back into playing form. The Thunder closed the season on a five-game winning streak to lock up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference heading into the start of the postseason. Even though the Thunder are considered the most inexperienced team heading into the NBA Playoffs, they're awfully talented and playing some of their best basketball at the right time.
There's a very real chance that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ends up winning the NBA MVP this season and the team's supporting cast doesn't get enough love. Chet Holmgren is the exact complementary player that this team needed and Jalen Williams might be the best No. 2 option that no one seems to talk about.
Whether you believe in the Thunder or not, the reality is that they're playing some of their best basketball of the season.