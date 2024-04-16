NBA Playoffs: Ranking 8 hottest and most dangerous teams clicking at right time
Who are the hottest and most dangerous team heading into the 2024 NBA Playoffs?
1. Boston Celtics
There's an argument to be made that the Boston Celtics have been one of the hottest teams in the league all season long. From start to finish, the Celtics have consistently been the best team in the league. And heading into the NBA Playoffs, that isn't going to change. Heading into the postseason, the Celtics are 16-4 in their last 20 games and they know this season is ultimately going to come down to how they perform in the playoffs. Specifically for the Celtics. this season is championship or bust. This is when it gets real for Boston.
And the good news for the Celtics is that they're going to be equipped to meet those loft expectations. It's not enough to say that the Celtics are the hottest team heading into the playoffs. They're, from all indications, the overwhelming favorite to win it all. And if they don't, this season will be remembered as a huge failure.
With the pressure of the world on their shoulders, it'll be interesting to see if the Celtics can come through. Unlike previous years, there will be no excuses for failure this season.