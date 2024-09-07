NBA: Power ranking all 30 head coaches heading into the 2024-25 season
Where does your team's head coach fall in our NBA Power Ranking of all 30 head coaches in the league heading into the 2024-25 season?
And just like that, we've officially entered the month that will spark the start of NBA Training Camps. While there are still a few weeks away from the first couple of teams report for the start of their camp, it's exciting that we've made it through the dog days of the offseason and that basketball is right around the corner.
But before we jump to the on-the-court games, we are beginning a season preview series in which we begin by power ranking all 30 head coaches in the NBA.
30. J.J. Redick, Los Angeles Lakers
Ranking J.J. Redick as the No. 30 head coach in the NBA heading into the start of the 2024-25 NBA season does not mean I believe he's the worst coach in the league. It's simply the fact that he has no coaching experience. Of all the head-coaching hires this offseason, Redick is the only one who is entering his job with no prior coaching experience. Whether many are willing to believe it or not, that's probably going to make Redick's job with the Los Angeles Lakers that much harder.
That doesn't mean he still can't excel; it's just hard to place any expectations on him. It wouldn't be fair at all. Redick could end up being one of the greatest coaches the NBA has ever seen, but he'll have to prove that. And it all begins this season with the high-pressure job he decided to take in Los Angeles.