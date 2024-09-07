NBA: Power ranking all 30 head coaches heading into the 2024-25 season
21. Kenny Atkinson, Cleveland Cavaliers
After an up-and-down stint as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets during the late 2010s, Kenny Atkinson fell away from the limelight and joined the Golden State Warriors coaching staff. For the past three years, Atkinson has been on Steve Kerr's staff. Now, he's getting another opportunity to prove his worth as a coach in the league. As Atkinson gets his second real shot to be a head coach, it won't be easy. As he joins the Cleveland Cavaliers, he'll have some pressure on his shoulders.
Even though the Cavs don't get much championship talk, they are going to be expected to take another step forward in their progression as a team this year. With the talent that the team has on its roster, it would be a big disappointment if the Cavs didn't at least make the conference semifinals this season once again. And, quite frankly, they should be a threat to make the conference finals if all goes well for the team.
Part of that pressure will certainly fall on the shoulders of Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the core, but it will also fall on Atkinson. He's expected to be an upgrade over J.B. Bickerstaff. And for this season to be a success for Cleveland, he'll have to pull through.