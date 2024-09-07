NBA: Power ranking all 30 head coaches heading into the 2024-25 season
20. Billy Donovan, Chicago Bulls
After becoming a legend in the college basketball ranks, Billy Donovan took the challenge of the NBA back in 2015. Beginning his professional head-coaching career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he was quite successful. In 2020, he left Oklahoma City and took a job with the Chicago Bulls where he's been the last four years of his career. For Donovan, it's been a different story with the Bulls than it was in OKC. After making the playoffs every year with the Thunder, Donovan has only made the postseason once in Chicago.
Part of that is the fact that Donovan is coaching a less talented team in Chicago, but it's clear that he's struggled as a head coach over the past few years. From the outside looking in, it does appear as if the Bulls are heading into another retooling of their roster. I can't help but wonder if this is a long-term project Donovan wants to be a part of.
Donovan is a good coach but he's certainly struggled over the past few years in Chicago. At this point, nothing is off the table for both sides. But there would be value in having an established coach like Donovan as the Bulls enter another chapter for the franchise.