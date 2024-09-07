NBA: Power ranking all 30 head coaches heading into the 2024-25 season
18. Quin Snyder, Atlanta Hawks
There was a time when many considered Quin Snyder to be one of the better head coaches in the NBA. And I'm not saying that no longer is the case, but there are certainly more questions about that with how inconsistent he's been during his time with the Atlanta Hawks. Not being able to figure out how the make the dynamic work between Trae Young and Dejounte Murray could end up being a dark cloud on an otherwise promising start to his career. With the Jazz, he was tremendous. But I suppose having a talented team, led by Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, does make that easier.
With the Hawks, it's been a struggle. And as they appear on the verge of a complete retooling of the roster, there could be a few more darker days for Snyder and the Hawks before things begin to turn around for the better.
Maybe the duo of Young and Murray just didn't work. I just can't stop thinking about how much of a whiff last year could end up being for Snyder.