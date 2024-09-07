NBA: Power ranking all 30 head coaches heading into the 2024-25 season
17. Taylor Jenkins, Memphis Grizzlies
Heading into the start of the season, there's an argument to be made that Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins could be on the hot seat. While he's helped the Grizzlies develop into a playoff contender over the course of the five years he's been the head coach, this is a team that could be trending in the wrong direction. After a disaster of a season a year ago, if the Grizzlies do get off to a rough start, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see management get a bit impatient and consider a head-coaching change.
In a vacuum, Jenkins is a good coach. Can he rediscover the magic with the Grizzlies this season? That remains to be seen. And that will be tested this year. I would be a tad bit concerned about how this team finished two seasons ago and with how little fight they had last year (despite the injuries).
Jenkins could quietly find himself on the hot seat in Memphis. And if they do become desperate to make a move, Jenkins could find himself on the chopping block pretty quickly.