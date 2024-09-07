NBA: Power ranking all 30 head coaches heading into the 2024-25 season
16. Doc Rivers, Milwaukee Bucks
After a pretty good start to last season, the Milwaukee Bucks did the unthinkable. The Bucks fired Adrian Griffin after a 30-13 start to the season. In what ended up being a shocking move, there was clearly a missing link between Griffin in the locker room. And instead of giving time for the team to figure things out, the Bucks decided to get ahead of a potential problem that could arise in the future. After the firing of Griffin, the Bucks didn't take long to put their faith in veteran head coach Doc Rivers, signing him to a four-year deal.
On paper, Rivers may be one of the most accomplished coaches in the NBA, with over 1,000 career regular season wins, 200 playoff wins, and an NBA Championship, but there's no question he remains one of the most polarizing figures among head coaches.
It's been a long time since Rivers was last considered an elite head coach in the league and there was not much of that level of talk last season. After flaming out in the playoffs, it will be interesting to see what this season holds for both Rivers and the Bucks.