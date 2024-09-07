NBA: Power ranking all 30 head coaches heading into the 2024-25 season
15. Mike Budenholzer, Phoenix Suns
After quite the disappointing end to their season a year ago, the Phoenix Suns elected to fire Monty Williams after four seasons and decided to pivot toward veteran head coach Mike Budenholzer. Even though Budenholzer has evolved into quite the polarizing coach across the league, he has had success stops with the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks through the first 10 years of his head-coaching career. His resume does suggest Budenholzer should be a good coach for the Suns; the question is, can he take this talented roster to the next level?
That's ultimately what Williams wasn't able to do in Phoenix and that's the biggest reason why he was let go by the team. For as good of a coach Budenholzer has been, there have constantly been questions about his ability to adjust on the fly. That will be put to the test in Phoenix.
In theory, the Suns be able to find some stability at the head-coaching position with the addition of Budenholzer heading into this season.