NBA: Power ranking all 30 head coaches heading into the 2024-25 season
14. Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic
Jamahl Mosley has only been a head coach for three seasons but there's an argument to be made that he's already putting himself in conversation for one of the best young coaches in the league. He's helped improve the Magic in each of the first three seasons, culminating in a 47-win season this past year and a near first-round upset of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs. The best part of the Magic's situation is that the majority belief is that this is just the start for the team.
While the Magic are certainly in a good situation, the most difficult part of the build is what lies ahead for the team - making the step toward championship contention. While that does certainly fall on the players making the jump to stardom, at least part of that also falls on the shoulders of Mosley.
But with the way he's performed through his first three years with the Magic, the team should be confident that they have one of the best young coaches in the league.