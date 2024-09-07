NBA: Power ranking all 30 head coaches heading into the 2024-25 season
13. Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves
Fresh off a surprising run to the Western Conference Finals, it would be a bit odd to not include Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch in the top half of this list. There's probably an argument to be made that he should be ranked higher, but this is a good start for the rising coach. Finch got off to a tremendously difficult start with the Wolves as he just led the team to 16 wins in his first year. However, since then, this is a team that has truly developed in a way that perhaps not many expected.
Finch has helped lead the Wolves to winning records in three straight seasons and a 20-year high 56 wins this past season. As this team's core continues to develop, there's an expectation that this is just the beginning for this team. Whether or not that ends up being the case remains to be seen.
However, it does appear that the Wolves have found the head coach that's going to put them in the best position to succeed moving forward.