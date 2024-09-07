NBA: Power ranking all 30 head coaches heading into the 2024-25 season
29. Charles Lee, Charlotte Hornets
The same argument for J.J. Redick being ranked so low on this list applies to Charles Lee who will be getting his first experience as a head coach in the NBA. After spending last season with the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach, the Charlotte Hornets hired Lee to be the team's new head coach as they look to turn the page on their path in the Eastern Conference. Lee has spent nine of the last 10 years in the NBA as an assistant coach. During the 2022-23 NBA season, he was also the Associate head coach in Milwaukee.
With a strong established core in place, there's plenty of hope for the Hornets moving forward. If their young core continues to develop at the pace that many expect it to, there's a chance this team begins to make some waves in the East this season. At the very least, next year is the time to start keeping a close eye on this franchise.
Through it all, the team will be hoping that it's Lee who is able to lead them into the next phase of rebuilding for the franchise.