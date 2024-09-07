NBA: Power ranking all 30 head coaches heading into the 2024-25 season
10. Nick Nurse, Philadelphia 76ers
Since breaking into the league as the head coach of the Toronto Raptors back in the 2018-19 season, there's been a strong argument to make that Nick Nurse has consistently been one of the best leading voices in the league. In four years with the Raptors, Nurse only had one losing season and won at least 48 games three times. His message may have grown stale by the time he was fired after the 2022-23 NBA season, but I don't think it's a coincidence that the Philadelphia 76ers wasted little time in hiring him to lead the way to the next phase for the franchise.
In his first season with the Sixers, Nurse managed to lead the team to 47 wins even while losing Joel Embiid, the team's best player, for the majority of the regular season. The Sixers ran out of gas in their first-round playoff matchup against the New York Knicks but after the moves the team made this offseason, there's no question that the future is bright.
With a new revamped roster, the Sixers are going to enter next season as a real championship threat. And you can bet that Nurse will have his troops ready to go.