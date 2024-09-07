NBA: Power ranking all 30 head coaches heading into the 2024-25 season
9. Rick Carlisle, Indiana Pacers
For the most part, it's been a tale of two careers for Rich Carlisle. Many will remember Carlisle for his successful stint with the Dallas Mavericks, beating the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals, but what he's done with the Indiana Pacers over the past few seasons can't be overlooked. Taking on the challenge of helping rebuild the Pacers hasn't been easy for Carlisle. However, over the past couple of seasons, this is a team that has quickly evolved into one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference.
The Pacers are coming off a season in which they won 47 games and made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. With the expected continued development of this team's young core, led by Tyrese Haliburton, the belief is that this team is just beginning to scratch the surface in how good they can be.
And if the Pacers are going to continue to make waves in the East, Carlisle is more than likely going to be a big part of that. Already likely a Hall of Fame coach, the Pacers are in good hands moving forward.