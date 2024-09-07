NBA: Power ranking all 30 head coaches heading into the 2024-25 season
8. Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics
Coming off one of the more dominant NBA Championship runs in recent history, it would be foolish to not include Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla on this list. Even though he still has plenty to prove, considering he's been gifted one of the best rosters in the league through his first two seasons as a coach, Mazzulla is certainly on track to be one of the best in the league. At the same time, you can't argue with the early results. Through his first two full seasons with the Celtics, he's led them to an Eastern Conference Finals and a championship.
Mazzulla has powered the Celtics to a 121-43 regular season record, winning more than 70 percent of his games. In the playoffs, Mazzulla has an outstanding 27-12 record. As he prepares for his third season with the Celtics, Boston is slated to be the favorite to win it all again.
And if Mazzulla continues to win, it's going to be difficult to take away from his accomplishments. Sure, the Celtics are talented but it would be foolish to suggest that any coach in the league could've or would've won at the same rate.