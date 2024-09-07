NBA: Power ranking all 30 head coaches heading into the 2024-25 season
7. Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks
It's hard not to have New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau somewhere on this list. Even though he doesn't have the best reputation across the league, there's no question that what he's done with the Knicks over the past couple of seasons is worth noticing. And he could very much have them on the verge of an NBA Championship. Let's be clear; if Thibs does help lead the Knicks to a championship, he will automatically be remembered as one of the greatest coaches in NBA history. That's how big of an accomplishment that would end up being.
It would be quite the story if Thibs was able to get it done. He's paid his dues and has been in the league for 30-plus years. He's been close to breaking through in the past but this might be his best window. The next 2-4 years could be crucial in him solidifying his legacy as a head coach.
Thibs may not currently be considered an elite coach in the NBA but he's certainly in that second tier of really, really good signal-callers in the Association.