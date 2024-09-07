NBA: Power ranking all 30 head coaches heading into the 2024-25 season
6. Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors
It may be a bit shocking to see Steve Kerr drop in our NBA Power Ranking of head coaches list this much in the matter of just one season. However, that's how questionable of a basketball calendar year it was for Kerr. And at least part of that was his doing. Going back to last season, Kerr struggled in coaching up the Warriors. In fact, they missed the playoffs entirely. Over the past five years, the Warriors have now missed the playoffs three times. Not ideal. And it's safe to say that Kerr has struggled recently.
But it's not even the struggles he's had with the Warriors of late; his time with Team USA Basketball was a bit shaky at times. Even though Team USA did win Gold, if it wasn't for a huge fourth-quarter comeback against Serbia, this Olympics would've been a complete disaster for the team.
Kerr was also at the center of the entire Jayson Tatum fiasco in which he couldn't find minutes for the perennial All-Star forward. Kerr is still a good coach, but there's no question his reputation did take a bit of a hit this past season.