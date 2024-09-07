NBA: Power ranking all 30 head coaches heading into the 2024-25 season
5. Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder
As the Oklahoma City Thunder have continued to evolve into one of the best teams in not only the Western Conference but the entire league, it's only natural to credit one of the bigger rising stars in the league, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. And while he certainly deserves credit for how much the Thunder have improved over the last few seasons, I also can't help but think of the job the coaching staff has done too. And when discussing this coaching staff, you have to begin with head coach Mark Daigneault.
Daigneault has spent the last four seasons as the head coach of the Thunder in which the team has improved in each season, culminating in a 57-win season this past year. Even though the Thunder are talented, I don't think we should diminish the positive impact that Daigneault has had on this team's development.
Daigneault is clearly one of the better coaches in the league and still improving. He finished second in NBA Coach of the Year voting two years ago and took home the honors this past season.