NBA: Power ranking all 30 head coaches heading into the 2024-25 season
4. Mike Malone, Denver Nuggets
Checking in at No. 4 could be a surprise to some who don't pay that close attention to the Denver Nuggets but you can't talk about the top 5 head coaches in the league without bringing up Mike Malone at some point. Being in and around the coaching ranks for the past 20 years, Malone is certainly a coach who has paid his dues. Heading into his 10th season with the Nuggets, Malone has finished under .500 just twice in Denver and has won at least 45 games in each of the last seven seasons. He's won 50-plus games in back-to-back years, too, along with winning the NBA Championship in 2023.
We know the Nuggets are talented. On paper, they're one of the most talented teams in the league, but considering Malone has been with the team for the past decade, there's a reasonable case to be made that he deserves a ton of credit for this team's continued development.
Maybe the Nuggets still are this juggernaut with or without Malone but it's clear that he has certainly helped this team in a positive manner over the last few years too.