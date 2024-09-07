NBA: Power ranking all 30 head coaches heading into the 2024-25 season
3. Ty Lue, LA Clippers
Through the seven seasons of his coaching career, Ty Lue has to be considered one of the most underrated voices in the NBA. Even though he never gets full credit for it, he has to be considered one of the best coaches in the NBA. In full six seasons as a head coach (two for the Cleveland Cavaliers and four for the LA Clippers), Lue has never finished with an under .500 record once - he also managed to win his lone NBA Championship during his "first" season with the Cavs, after he was hired at the midway point of the year.
That's a pretty telling stat. You can argue Lue has been blessed by coaching some of the bigger names in the game, starting with LeBron James in Cleveland and then with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in LA, but it's been everything but smooth during his time with the Clippers.
LA has had to deal with injury after an injury during Lue's time with the team and he always finds a way t lead his teams to 40-plus wins and a playoff appearance. Even though Lue may not get the respect from the general public, he does from his peers as he was part of Steve Kerr's Team USA Basketball coaching staff.