NBA: Power ranking all 30 head coaches heading into the 2024-25 season
28. Jordi Fernandez, Brooklyn Nets
As the Brooklyn Nets head down the path of a rebuild, it was never going to be easy to find the "right" head coach to lead the way. Nevertheless, you have to credit the Nets for giving Jordi Fernandez a shot to prove himself.
Fernandez spent the last eight seasons as an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets and then the Sacramento Kings before being hired by the Nets. Admittedly, Fernandez finds himself in a difficult situation as he'll be asked to help jump-start the team's rebuild. In some ways, Fernandez does find himself in somewhat of a difficult situation. Without much talent on the roster, it's difficult to see how good the Nets will be this season - even less so considering they're going to make more rebuilding moves before they start building forward.
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see Fernandez begin his NBA head-coaching career in Brooklyn. And, hey, you never know. Maybe the Nets will tank this season and be awarded the prize of the 2025 NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg. Heading into the start of the season, that may be the goal.