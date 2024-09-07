NBA: Power ranking all 30 head coaches heading into the 2024-25 season
25. Will Hardy, Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy is another one of these young coaches, at just 37 years old, who is continuing to prove his worth in the Association. After spending five years as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs and then once with the Boston Celtics, Hardy got the opportunity of a lifetime with the Jazz. Inheriting a rebuilding team was not easy, but Hardy has helped the Jazz show some flashes of promise through the first two years of his career. However, as he prepares for year 3 in Utah, it's safe to say Hardy needs to help the team take a step forward to avoid entering the hot seat zone.
After winning 37 games during his first year in Utah, Hardy only helped lead the Jazz to 31 wins the following season. That's generally not the direction you want to see your team go in if you're management. Nevertheless, some of that could be chalked up to giving young players more of an opportunity.
It's safe to say that year 3 will be huge for both Hardy's and the Jazz's development. If he is going to separate himself as a good coach, we will begin to see it this year.