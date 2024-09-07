NBA: Power ranking all 30 head coaches heading into the 2024-25 season
24. Chauncey Billups, Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups is in a very difficult situation with the team. He's been the head coach for three seasons, and I'm not quite sure if the team or many around him know if he's a good coach or not. I'm sure he's respective within the organization because if not, he probably would've still been in the position. But as he enters the final guaranteed year of his deal with the team, there's a very big decision that needs to be made - at this point, it's anyone's guess if Billups will be back next season.
Through three seasons, it's been everything but ideal for Billups and the Blazers. He's led the team to an 81-165 record in the regular season and has no playoff appearances. Of course, those numbers aren't that shocking considering the Blazers are still in the early stages of a rebuild.
Billups hasn't had much to work with through the first few years in Portland and that's not all his fault. At the same time, the argument could be made that he also hasn't maximized his opportunity either.