NBA: Power ranking all 30 head coaches heading into the 2024-25 season
23. Willie Green, New Orleans Pelicans
Even though this will seem a bit low for Willie Green, what he's been able to do as the head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans is pretty respectable. Through his three seasons with the team, he's helped improve them every year in terms of wins and losses and has made the playoffs twice. In fact, this past season, they won 49 games but were swept out of the playoffs in the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder. If it wasn't for a playoff injury to Zion Williamson, there's a chance the Pelicans would've made much more noise than they did.
Nevertheless, after making the bold move for Dejounte Murray, there are going to be significantly more expectations on the team heading into the start of the season. That said, Green will have to figure out the situation between the team and Brandon Ingram. The uncertainty revolving around Ingram's future with the team is the type of dark cloud that could derail a season.
Green will certainly have his hands full this season and could separate himself as one of the better coaches in the league.